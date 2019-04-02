Lucifer Box Office Collection (Day 5): How Well Did The Movie Perform On Its First Monday?
Lucifer enjoyed a phenomenal first weekend at the box office with the film running to packed houses in the theatres. In major centres like Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, the film had a towering opening with the collections surging to newer heights during the weekend. After the four-day long weekend, all eyes were on the first Monday of the film. The film was expected to pass the Monday test with flying colours and the film has rightly done so. Lucifer continued its dream run on Monday as well with the movie maintaining the same pace and momentum on the weekdays as well. Read Lucifer box office collection day 5 report to know more about the collections of the movie.
Day 5 At Kochi Multiplexes
Lucifer enjoyed a fabulous Monday at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie reportedly registered above 90% occupancy rate on Monday as well. According to the reports, the film fetched Rs 10.94 lakh from the 33 shows that it had in total.
5 Days Collections
Lucifer is racing ahead at the Kochi multiplexes with the film registering one of the best collections by a movie out there in the recent times. Lucifer has reportedly fetched Rs 60.71 lakh from the first five days of its run at the multiplexes.
Single Screens Collections
Lucifer enjoyed an excellent Monday at the single screens in Kochi as well. The film reportedly minted Rs 10.20 lakh at an occupancy rate of above 90%. The movie has Rs 55.33 lakh from the five days of its run so far.
Trivandrum Plexes
At the Trivandrum Plexes, Lucifer had 34 shows on day 5. The collections were indeed phenomenal and it fetched around Rs 12.75 lakh and thus taking the five-day tally to Rs 88.91 lakh.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)
ALSO READ: Lucifer Box Office Collections (Day 4): Completes The First Weekend In A Stylish Way!