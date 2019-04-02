Lucifer Box Office Collection (Day 5): How Well Did The Movie Perform On Its First Monday?

Day 5 At Kochi Multiplexes

Lucifer enjoyed a fabulous Monday at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie reportedly registered above 90% occupancy rate on Monday as well. According to the reports, the film fetched Rs 10.94 lakh from the 33 shows that it had in total.

5 Days Collections

Lucifer is racing ahead at the Kochi multiplexes with the film registering one of the best collections by a movie out there in the recent times. Lucifer has reportedly fetched Rs 60.71 lakh from the first five days of its run at the multiplexes.

Single Screens Collections

Lucifer enjoyed an excellent Monday at the single screens in Kochi as well. The film reportedly minted Rs 10.20 lakh at an occupancy rate of above 90%. The movie has Rs 55.33 lakh from the five days of its run so far.

Trivandrum Plexes

At the Trivandrum Plexes, Lucifer had 34 shows on day 5. The collections were indeed phenomenal and it fetched around Rs 12.75 lakh and thus taking the five-day tally to Rs 88.91 lakh.