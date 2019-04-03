Lucifer Box Office Collection (Day 6): Yet Another Great Day For The Film!
Lucifer's performance at the box office has been nothing less than phenomenal. The film has taken the box office by storm and the craze surrounding the film is so huge that crowd is pouring in to the theatres in large numbers irrespective of being weekdays. Lucifer had a very strong Monday at the box office with the film not letting down the pace that it had gained during the opening weekend. At Kochi and Trivandrum, two of the main centres in Kerala, Lucifer did a staggering business on Monday and the case of Tuesday was also reportedly no different. Read Lucifer box office collections day 6 report to know more about the same.
Day 6 At Kochi Multiplexes
Lucifer did an amazing business at the Kochi multiplexes on Tuesday as well. In fact, the film had 40 shows on Tuesday, which was higher than that on Monday. Reportedly, the film fetched Rs 11.80 lakh.
Amazing Occupancy Rate
Lucifer maintained the excellent occupancy rate on Tuesday as well. Reportedly, the film fetched around Rs 11 lakh at an occupancy rate of 89.06%, which is mighty impressive. More importantly, the film also registered 26 house full shows from the 40 shows that it had in total on Tuesday.
Single Screens
Lucifer did an equally good business at the single screens in Kochi as well. According to the reports, the film went on to fetch around Rs 10.65 lakh on Tuesday at an occupancy rate of 89.36 %.
Total Collections So Far
Lucifer is racing ahead in Kochi and the collection figures underline that fact further. At the Kochi multiplexes, Lucifer has fetched Rs 72.51 lakh from the 6 days of its run so far. On the other hand, the movie has fetched around Rs 65.99 lakh so far from the single screens in Kochi.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)
