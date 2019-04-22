Lucifer Box Office Collection: Mohanlal Movie Breaks Yet Another Major Record!
Lucifer is racing ahead at the box office and the Mohanlal movie, directed by Prithviraj has been breaking records one after the other. The film, which is in the fourth week of run has already emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie in many of the regions. It is still doing a fascinating business in the theatres and is all set to break many more coveted records at the box office. Now, if reports are to be believed, Lucifer has etched its name at the top in the list of the highest grossing Malayalam movie in this region as well. Read Lucifer box office collection report to know further details regarding the same.
Lucifer In Tamil Nadu
Lucifer enjoyed a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office as well with the movie becoming one of the best openers of all time in TN. It has entered the fourth week of run in Tamil Nadu as well and has reportedly pocketed a new record.
Highest Grossing Malayalam Movie
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Lucifer has now turned out to be the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time at the Tamil Nadu box office. According to the reports, the film has overtaken Premam, which had fetched Rs 2 crore in the final run.
Lucifer In Chennai
At the same time, some of the reports also claim that Lucifer has now become the top grossing Malayalam movie in Chennai as well by fetching Rs 47 lakh with its run so far.
150-crore Mark
Well, Lucifer has already went past the 150-crore mark within 21 days of run and the official announcement regarding the same has been made. Now, it has to be seen whether Lucifer will go on to trump Pulimurugan as well in terms of total collections.