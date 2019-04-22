Lucifer Box Office Collection: Mohanlal Movie Breaks Yet Another Major Record!

Lucifer In Tamil Nadu

Lucifer enjoyed a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office as well with the movie becoming one of the best openers of all time in TN. It has entered the fourth week of run in Tamil Nadu as well and has reportedly pocketed a new record.

Highest Grossing Malayalam Movie

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Lucifer has now turned out to be the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time at the Tamil Nadu box office. According to the reports, the film has overtaken Premam, which had fetched Rs 2 crore in the final run.

Lucifer In Chennai

At the same time, some of the reports also claim that Lucifer has now become the top grossing Malayalam movie in Chennai as well by fetching Rs 47 lakh with its run so far.

150-crore Mark

Well, Lucifer has already went past the 150-crore mark within 21 days of run and the official announcement regarding the same has been made. Now, it has to be seen whether Lucifer will go on to trump Pulimurugan as well in terms of total collections.