Lucifer Box Office Collection: Mohanlal Starrer Is Now Next Only To Baahubali 2 In This Region!
Lucifer is on a record-breaking spree and the Mohanlal starrer has been enjoying a fabulous run in the theatres. The film, which is the debut directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran, is in the second week of run in the theatres and the movie has been maintaining a good pace and momentum at the box office. Lucifer is doing astounding business in overseas centres as well with the collections in UAE/GCC regions soaring to newer heights with each passing day. Meanwhile, Lucifer has broken some of the big records out there as well. Read Lucifer box office collection report to know more about this.
Top Grosser Of The Year
Lucifer has entered the second week of run in the UAE/GCC regions. The movie enjoyed an excellent opening in the UAE/GCC regions and now, according to the latest reports, the film has emerged as the top grossing South Indian movie of 2019 out there.
Lucifer UAE Collections
Well, Lucifer has broken some other big records as well in the UAE/GCC regions. According to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has managed to collect around $4.89 from its run in the UAE/GCC regions so far.
Top Grossing Malayalam Movie In UAE/GCC
With such staggering collections, Lucifer has emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time in the UAE/GCC regions. According to the sources, Lucifer has overtaken Pulimurugan, which had fetched around $4.54 M in its final run in the theatres.
At The Top Spot
More importantly, Lucifer has overtaken some other big South Indian movies and is now only next to Baahubali 2 in the list of the top grossing South Indian movies of all time in UAE/GCC regions. If reports are to be believed, Baahubali 2 had collected $10.47 million in its final run.