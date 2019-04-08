Lucifer Box Office Collection: Mohanlal Starrer Is Now Next Only To Baahubali 2 In This Region!

Top Grosser Of The Year

Lucifer has entered the second week of run in the UAE/GCC regions. The movie enjoyed an excellent opening in the UAE/GCC regions and now, according to the latest reports, the film has emerged as the top grossing South Indian movie of 2019 out there.

Lucifer UAE Collections

Well, Lucifer has broken some other big records as well in the UAE/GCC regions. According to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has managed to collect around $4.89 from its run in the UAE/GCC regions so far.

Top Grossing Malayalam Movie In UAE/GCC

With such staggering collections, Lucifer has emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time in the UAE/GCC regions. According to the sources, Lucifer has overtaken Pulimurugan, which had fetched around $4.54 M in its final run in the theatres.

At The Top Spot

More importantly, Lucifer has overtaken some other big South Indian movies and is now only next to Baahubali 2 in the list of the top grossing South Indian movies of all time in UAE/GCC regions. If reports are to be believed, Baahubali 2 had collected $10.47 million in its final run.