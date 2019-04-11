Lucifer Box Office Collection: Emerges As The Top Grossing Malayalam Movie In These Centres!

In UAE/GCC Regions

According to the reports, Lucifer has emerged as the top grossing Malayalam film of all time in UAE/GCC regions. The reports that came in a few days ago suggest that the film minted $4.89 M within first week of run in the UAE/GCC regions.

In The USA

Lucifer emerged as the biggest ever Malayalam movie release in the US. It reportedly got a fabulous opening out there and has reportedly overtaken Njan Prakashan to emerge as the top grossing Malayalam movie of al time in the US.

ROI

Much like in Kerala, Lucifer has opened to grand reception in the theatres in the rest of the parts of the country too. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film has minted huge collection from various regions like Tamil Nadu, Bangalore etc., to emerge as the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time in ROI market.

UK Box Office

Lucifer cracked yet another record by becoming the biggest ever Malayalam movie release in the UK. Reportedly, the film even entered the top 10 list at the UK box office in the very first week of release. It seems like the film is now the top grossing Malayalam movie in the UK.

Other Regions

Reportedly, Lucifer has been doing a stellar business in the overseas market. Some of the collection reports doing the rounds on social media claim that the film has emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie in Australia/New Zealand, Singapore etc. as well.