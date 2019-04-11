English
    Lucifer Box Office Collection: Emerges As The Top Grossing Malayalam Movie In These Centres!

    By
    |

    Lucifer's victorious run in the theatres continues and now, it has been two weeks since the release of this Mohanlal movie, which is conquering the box office. The box office collections have been surging to new heights and recently, the much-awaited announcement regarding the film entering the coveted 100-crore club was made. What is even more exciting is the reports that have been coming in regarding the film's performance in the centres outside Kerala too. Lucifer is running to packed houses in those centres as well and many of the reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that Lucifer has toppled the record of Pulimurugan, which is by far the top grosser of Mollywood, in various centres.

    In The USA

    Lucifer emerged as the biggest ever Malayalam movie release in the US. It reportedly got a fabulous opening out there and has reportedly overtaken Njan Prakashan to emerge as the top grossing Malayalam movie of al time in the US.

    ROI

    Much like in Kerala, Lucifer has opened to grand reception in the theatres in the rest of the parts of the country too. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film has minted huge collection from various regions like Tamil Nadu, Bangalore etc., to emerge as the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time in ROI market.

    UK Box Office

    Lucifer cracked yet another record by becoming the biggest ever Malayalam movie release in the UK. Reportedly, the film even entered the top 10 list at the UK box office in the very first week of release. It seems like the film is now the top grossing Malayalam movie in the UK.

    Other Regions

    Reportedly, Lucifer has been doing a stellar business in the overseas market. Some of the collection reports doing the rounds on social media claim that the film has emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie in Australia/New Zealand, Singapore etc. as well.

    Read more about: lucifer mohanlal
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
