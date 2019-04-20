English
    Lucifer Box Office Collection: The Mohanlal Starrer Enters The 150 Crore Club!

    Lucifer has entered the fourth week of run in the theatres and the Mohanlal starrer continues to do a strong and steady business at the box office. The film has already pocketed some big records. Earlier, the film went past the 100 crore mark within the 8 days of its release and thus becoming the second Malayalam movie after Pulimurugan to enter the coveted club. It also became the fastest Malayalam movie to cross the mark.

    Now, Lucifer has crossed yet another major milestone at the box office. The film has entered the 150 crore club as well and the official announcement regarding the same was made this morning. According to the reports, the film made it to the 150 crore club within 21 days of its release.

    Lucifer has now become the second Malayalam film to breach the 150 crore mark. Pulimurugan was the first Malayalam film to have crossed the coveted mark. Now all eyes are on to see whether Lucifer would overtake Pulimurugan.

    As mentioned above, Lucifer has been maintaining the steady momentum in its fourth week of run as well. The weekday collections too have been very good. Going at this rate, Lucifer is expected to pocket many more records at the box office.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 19:52 [IST]
