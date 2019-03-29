Lucifer Box Office Collections (Day 1): Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie Registers A Gargantuan Opening!
Lucifer, the Mohanlal movie which is the directorial debut of Prithviraj has taken over the big screens across the globe. The film has opened to extremely good reports in the theatres and the fans are celebrating this film, which has been tagged is a very well-packaged mass entertainer. The initial reports suggest that Lucifer is here to stay in the theatres for a long time. In the major centres like Trivandrum and Ernakulam, the film is off to a fabulous start. How much did Lucifer collect from these centres on its opening day. Read Lucifer box office collections day 1 report to know more about this.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Lucifer was the film that ruled the Kochi multiplexes yesterday. The film reportedly had as many as 41 shows on its day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes and it has fetched approximately Rs 15.12 lakh on its opening day from Kochi multiplexes.
At The Trivandrum Plexes
Lucifer has made an equally fabulous start at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. According to the reports, the movie fetched a mammoth amount of Rs 22.11 lakh from the first day at the Trivandrum plexes.
Single Screens
Lucifer has done a scintillating business from the single screens as well on day 1. Going by the reports, the film fetched approximately Rs 13.18 lakh from the 52 shows that it had at an occupancy rate of 99.95%.
One Of The Best Openings Of Recent Times
With such staggering collections, Lucifer has emerged as one of the best openers at the Kochi multiplexes as well as the Trivandrum Plexes in the recent times.
Record Number Of House Full Shows
More importantly, Lucifer fetched these much collections at impressive occupancy rates. If reports are to be believed, the film has registered record number of house full shows in these two centres.
(All Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)
