Lucifer Box Office Collections (Day 1): Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie Registers A Gargantuan Opening!

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Lucifer was the film that ruled the Kochi multiplexes yesterday. The film reportedly had as many as 41 shows on its day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes and it has fetched approximately Rs 15.12 lakh on its opening day from Kochi multiplexes.

At The Trivandrum Plexes

Lucifer has made an equally fabulous start at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. According to the reports, the movie fetched a mammoth amount of Rs 22.11 lakh from the first day at the Trivandrum plexes.

Single Screens

Lucifer has done a scintillating business from the single screens as well on day 1. Going by the reports, the film fetched approximately Rs 13.18 lakh from the 52 shows that it had at an occupancy rate of 99.95%.

One Of The Best Openings Of Recent Times

With such staggering collections, Lucifer has emerged as one of the best openers at the Kochi multiplexes as well as the Trivandrum Plexes in the recent times.

Record Number Of House Full Shows

More importantly, Lucifer fetched these much collections at impressive occupancy rates. If reports are to be believed, the film has registered record number of house full shows in these two centres.