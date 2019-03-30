Lucifer Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Fabulous Second Day For The Movie!

A Superb Start

Lucifer enjoyed a phenomenal start at the Kochi multiplexes and the film created a new record in terms of occupancy rate as well. The movie reportedly fetched above Rs 15 lakh on its first day fronm the Kochi multiplexes.

The Pre-bookings

The pre-bookings for Lucifer's second day were as good as that of the first day, which proved the fact that the film has indeed hit the right chords with the audiences. Fabulous collections were expected on the second day as well.

Day 2 Collections

Reportedly, Lucifer had as many as 30 shows on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the reports, Lucifer maintained the fabulous momentum as it fetched Rs 11.28 lakh on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes.

2 Days Collections

On its second day, Lucifer went on to register 26 house full shows and more importantly, the had above 99% occupancy rate in the second consecutive day. Within the first 2 days of its run in the Kochi multiplexes, the Mohanlal starrer has fetched approximately Rs 28.41 lakh.