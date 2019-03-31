Lucifer Box Office Collections (Day 3): Another Spectacular Day For The Movie!

Third Day At The Kochi Multiplexes

Lucifer had as many as 30 shows on its third day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the movie went on to fetch Rs 11.39 lakh at an occupancy rate of around 98.66%. The film also registered 19 house full shows.

3 Days Collections

Lucifer has already went past the 35-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. From its 3 days of run so far, the film has minted approximately Rs 37.81 lakh, which are indeed great numbers.

At The Single Screens

Lucifer is enjoying a grand run at the single screens as well. Lucifer reportedly fetched Rs 10.69 lakh at an occupancy rate of 97% from the single screens in Kochi on day 3. The movie registered 29 house full shows.

Trivandrum Single Screens

Lucifer made huge collections on its third day from the single screens around Trivandrum as well. Reportedly, the film fetched Rs 30.18 lakh from the 78 shows that it had in total at the Trivandrum single screens.

3 Days Collections

Lucifer is nearing the 1-Crore mark at the Trivandrum single screens and it has fetched Rs 98 lakh so far. On the other hand, the movie has fetched Rs 33.70 lakh from its 3 days of run at the single screens in Kochi.