Lucifer Box Office Collections (Day 4): Completes The First Weekend In A Stylish Way!

An Amazing Sunday

Lucifer enjoyed an amazing Sunday in most of the centres. Reportedly, there were additional shows in many of the cenhtres owing to the public response. The tickets for Sunday were sold out even before which once again underlines the fact that the film is on its way to become a huge blockbuster.

Day 4 At Kochi Multiplexes

Reportedly, Lucifer fetched approximately Rs 11.95 lakh at the Kochi multiplex on its fourth day. The film had as many as 32 shows and the occupancy rate on Sunday was 99.55% with 28 house full shows.

4 Days Collections

Lucifer enjoyed a fabulous first weekend with the film all set to touch the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie has fetched Rs 49.77 lakh from the first 4 days of its run.

Day 4 At The Trivandrum Plexes

Lucifer is racing ahead at the Trivandrum plexes as well with the movie fetching above Rs 20 lakh on its fourth day. The occupancy rate was above 96% on Sunday as well.

First Weekend Collections

At the Trivandrum Plexes, Lucifer has went past the 70 lakh mark on its veru frst weekend itself. Reportedly, the movie has fetched Rs 76.15 lakh on the first weekend of its release.

Single Screens

Lucifer is doing an amazing business in the single screens as well. According to the reports, the film has went past the 1 Crore mark at the Trivandrum single screens and has fetched Rs 1.32 crores on its first weekend. On the other hand, the film has fetched Rs 45.13 lakh from the single screens in Kochi.