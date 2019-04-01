Lucifer Box Office Collections (Day 4): Completes The First Weekend In A Stylish Way!
Lucifer is racing ahead at the box office and the film has garnered the attention of the Malayalam film audiences across the globe. The film enjoyed a 4 days long first weekend and the movie has reportedly fetched staggering collections at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer, directed by Prithviraj has got a befitting start with the film maintaining the momentum in each of the four days on its first weekend. Much like Saturday, the first Sunday was also an astounding one for the film in the major centres like Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram etc. Read Lucifer box office collections day 4 report to know more about the same.
An Amazing Sunday
Lucifer enjoyed an amazing Sunday in most of the centres. Reportedly, there were additional shows in many of the cenhtres owing to the public response. The tickets for Sunday were sold out even before which once again underlines the fact that the film is on its way to become a huge blockbuster.
Day 4 At Kochi Multiplexes
Reportedly, Lucifer fetched approximately Rs 11.95 lakh at the Kochi multiplex on its fourth day. The film had as many as 32 shows and the occupancy rate on Sunday was 99.55% with 28 house full shows.
4 Days Collections
Lucifer enjoyed a fabulous first weekend with the film all set to touch the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie has fetched Rs 49.77 lakh from the first 4 days of its run.
Day 4 At The Trivandrum Plexes
Lucifer is racing ahead at the Trivandrum plexes as well with the movie fetching above Rs 20 lakh on its fourth day. The occupancy rate was above 96% on Sunday as well.
First Weekend Collections
At the Trivandrum Plexes, Lucifer has went past the 70 lakh mark on its veru frst weekend itself. Reportedly, the movie has fetched Rs 76.15 lakh on the first weekend of its release.
Single Screens
Lucifer is doing an amazing business in the single screens as well. According to the reports, the film has went past the 1 Crore mark at the Trivandrum single screens and has fetched Rs 1.32 crores on its first weekend. On the other hand, the film has fetched Rs 45.13 lakh from the single screens in Kochi.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)