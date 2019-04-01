English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lucifer Box Office Collections (Day 4): Completes The First Weekend In A Stylish Way!

    By
    |

    Lucifer is racing ahead at the box office and the film has garnered the attention of the Malayalam film audiences across the globe. The film enjoyed a 4 days long first weekend and the movie has reportedly fetched staggering collections at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer, directed by Prithviraj has got a befitting start with the film maintaining the momentum in each of the four days on its first weekend. Much like Saturday, the first Sunday was also an astounding one for the film in the major centres like Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram etc. Read Lucifer box office collections day 4 report to know more about the same.

    An Amazing Sunday

    Lucifer enjoyed an amazing Sunday in most of the centres. Reportedly, there were additional shows in many of the cenhtres owing to the public response. The tickets for Sunday were sold out even before which once again underlines the fact that the film is on its way to become a huge blockbuster.

    Day 4 At Kochi Multiplexes

    Reportedly, Lucifer fetched approximately Rs 11.95 lakh at the Kochi multiplex on its fourth day. The film had as many as 32 shows and the occupancy rate on Sunday was 99.55% with 28 house full shows.

    4 Days Collections

    Lucifer enjoyed a fabulous first weekend with the film all set to touch the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie has fetched Rs 49.77 lakh from the first 4 days of its run.

    Day 4 At The Trivandrum Plexes

    Lucifer is racing ahead at the Trivandrum plexes as well with the movie fetching above Rs 20 lakh on its fourth day. The occupancy rate was above 96% on Sunday as well.

    First Weekend Collections

    At the Trivandrum Plexes, Lucifer has went past the 70 lakh mark on its veru frst weekend itself. Reportedly, the movie has fetched Rs 76.15 lakh on the first weekend of its release.

    Single Screens

    Lucifer is doing an amazing business in the single screens as well. According to the reports, the film has went past the 1 Crore mark at the Trivandrum single screens and has fetched Rs 1.32 crores on its first weekend. On the other hand, the film has fetched Rs 45.13 lakh from the single screens in Kochi.

    (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

    Read more about: lucifer mohanlal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue