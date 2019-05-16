Lucifer Box Office Collections: Mohanlal Starrer Emerges All-time Best!

The Milestones That The Movie Crossed

It was officially announced that Lucifer had gone past the 100-crore mark within eight days of release in theatres. Later, reports also came in that the movie had breached the 150-crore mark as well at the box office.

50 Days Of Run

Meanwhile, Lucifer has completed 50 days of run in theatres. The film is celebrating its 50th day of release today (May 16, 2019) and what is even more important is that the film has hit a half-century in a record number of theatres in Kerala.

200-crore Club

Now, Lucifer has created yet another record at the box office. According to the reports, Lucifer has gone past the 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office. A new poster announcing the same has been sent out through the official Facebook page of the movie.

First Malayalam Movie

With this achievement, the film has turned out to be the first-ever Malayalam movie to introduce the 200-crore club in Mollywood. No other Malayalam film has ever managed to breach this mark. Going by the reports, the film has also successfully overtaken Mohanlal's own Pulimurugan.