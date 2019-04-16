Lucifer Box Office: Mohanlal Starrer Enters This Prestigious Top 10 List!

Top Grossing Malayalam Movie In UAE/GCC

Lucifer had already emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie at the UAE/GCC regions. It owned a big record within a few days after its release. Lucifer overtook Mohanlal's Pulimurugan to earn the coveted record.

Enters The All-time Top 10 List

Now, Lucifer which is still running in the UAE/GCC regions, has earned yet another big record. According to the reports, the film has entered the the list of the all-time top 10 grossing Indian movies in the UAE/GCC regions.

The Box Office Collections So Far

At present, Lucifer has been placed at the 10th spot in this highly prestigious list which has a good number of Bollywood movies in it. Reportedly, Lucifer has collected around $5.33 Mn from its run in the UAE/GCC regions so far.

South Indian Movies In The List

Meanwhile, the list is led by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which was a gigantic success at the box office. Reportedly, Baahubali 2 had earned around $10.47 Mn in its total run from the UAE/GCC regions. Lucifer is also the only non-Baahubali South Indian movie to have found a place in this top 10 list.