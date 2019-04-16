English
    Lucifer Box Office: Mohanlal Starrer Enters This Prestigious Top 10 List!

    Lucifer, the Mohanlal movie directed by Prithviraj is in the third week of its run in the theatres. The film has set the box office on fire and it has even went past the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. It even went on to become the fastest-ever Malayalam movie to reach that mark. It rightly shows the acceptance that the film has been receiving in the overseas centres. After Kerala, UAE/GCC has been one among the top performing centres of Lucifer. Reportedly, Lucifer has achieved something really unique and big. Read Lucifer box office collection report to know more about the same.

    Top Grossing Malayalam Movie In UAE/GCC

    Lucifer had already emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie at the UAE/GCC regions. It owned a big record within a few days after its release. Lucifer overtook Mohanlal's Pulimurugan to earn the coveted record.

    Enters The All-time Top 10 List

    Now, Lucifer which is still running in the UAE/GCC regions, has earned yet another big record. According to the reports, the film has entered the the list of the all-time top 10 grossing Indian movies in the UAE/GCC regions.

    The Box Office Collections So Far

    At present, Lucifer has been placed at the 10th spot in this highly prestigious list which has a good number of Bollywood movies in it. Reportedly, Lucifer has collected around $5.33 Mn from its run in the UAE/GCC regions so far.

    South Indian Movies In The List

    Meanwhile, the list is led by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which was a gigantic success at the box office. Reportedly, Baahubali 2 had earned around $10.47 Mn in its total run from the UAE/GCC regions. Lucifer is also the only non-Baahubali South Indian movie to have found a place in this top 10 list.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
