Lucifer Box Office: The Mohanlal Starrer Is On Its Way To Break Yet Another Record?

Set To Complete 50 Days

As given above, Lucifer is in the seventh week of run and the film is set to complete 50 days in the theatres across Kerala. The film will be celebrating its 50th day on May 16, 2019.

In These Many Theatres

At present, Lucifer is running in 119 theatres across Kerala and the film has as many as 233 shows/day. The film is expected to complete the half-century in these many theatres.

A New Record

By completing 50 days of run in 119 theatres across Kerala, the film will go on to achieve yet another special record of the Malayalam movie that completed 50 days in the maximum number of theatres in Kerala.

The Previous Record

By achieving this feat, Lucifer will go on to overtake the record which is currently held by Pulimurugan. The movie that released in the year 2016 had completed 50 days of run in 101 theatres across Kerala and that too with 364 shows/day.