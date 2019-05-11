Lucifer Box Office: The Mohanlal Starrer Is On Its Way To Break Yet Another Record?
Lucifer has turned out to be a supreme success at the box office and the film has won the hearts of the audiences. The Mohanlal movie has now entered the seventh week of run in the theatres and the film still continues to draw crowds in large numbers. It has already etched its name in some of the prestigious records list of Malayalam cinema and the film is still in the hunt. Now, yet another special record is awaiting this Mohanlal starrer, which the film is sure to achieve within a few days of time. Read Lucifer box office report to know more about this.
Set To Complete 50 Days
As given above, Lucifer is in the seventh week of run and the film is set to complete 50 days in the theatres across Kerala. The film will be celebrating its 50th day on May 16, 2019.
In These Many Theatres
At present, Lucifer is running in 119 theatres across Kerala and the film has as many as 233 shows/day. The film is expected to complete the half-century in these many theatres.
A New Record
By completing 50 days of run in 119 theatres across Kerala, the film will go on to achieve yet another special record of the Malayalam movie that completed 50 days in the maximum number of theatres in Kerala.
The Previous Record
By achieving this feat, Lucifer will go on to overtake the record which is currently held by Pulimurugan. The movie that released in the year 2016 had completed 50 days of run in 101 theatres across Kerala and that too with 364 shows/day.
