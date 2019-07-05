Lucifer Completes 100 Days Of Run; The Fabulous Poster Is Sure To Give Goosebumps!

The Special Poster

On the big day, the makers of the film have come up with a brand new poster of the movie in connection with the film completing a century. The poster has been shared by Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, Murali Gopy and others through their official Facebook pages.

A Real Big Treat

As expected, the poster has taken the social media by storm with it receiving a good number of shares. Importantly, this well-designed poster will surely give goosebumps to all the fans of Mohanlal. The poster also has a collage of posters of the big hits that have come from the team of Aashirwad films and Mohanlal.

The Biggest Ever Hit

Lucifer's tryst with records have been simply overwhelming in all aspects. Lucifer has turned out to be the biggest ever hit in the history of Malayalam cinema with the film doing a business of over Rs 200 crore.

The Sequel

Meanwhile, the audiences have even more reasons to be happy as the official announcement regarding the next part of this movie has been announced. Titled Empuraan, the film will be directed by Prithviraj. The official announcement of the film was made a few days ago.