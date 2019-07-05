Lucifer Completes 100 Days Of Run; The Fabulous Poster Is Sure To Give Goosebumps!
Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Prithviraj, has been one among the most talked about movies of the year so far. The box office numbers of the film have been overwhelming with the Mohanlal starrer creating many big records. It offered a complete treat for the audiences and lived up to the all kind of expectations bestowed by the audiences. More importantly, Lucifer has now went past another major milestone. The Mohanlal starrer, which had hit the theatres on March 28, 2019 has completed 100 days today (July 05, 2019). Read the article to know more details regarding this.
The Special Poster
On the big day, the makers of the film have come up with a brand new poster of the movie in connection with the film completing a century. The poster has been shared by Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, Murali Gopy and others through their official Facebook pages.
A Real Big Treat
As expected, the poster has taken the social media by storm with it receiving a good number of shares. Importantly, this well-designed poster will surely give goosebumps to all the fans of Mohanlal. The poster also has a collage of posters of the big hits that have come from the team of Aashirwad films and Mohanlal.
The Biggest Ever Hit
Lucifer's tryst with records have been simply overwhelming in all aspects. Lucifer has turned out to be the biggest ever hit in the history of Malayalam cinema with the film doing a business of over Rs 200 crore.
The Sequel
Meanwhile, the audiences have even more reasons to be happy as the official announcement regarding the next part of this movie has been announced. Titled Empuraan, the film will be directed by Prithviraj. The official announcement of the film was made a few days ago.
According to the reports, Empuraan's shoot is expected to begin by the middle of next year. Further details regarding the film are being awaited.
