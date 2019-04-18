English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lucifer Emerges As The First Ever Malayalam Movie To Cross This Big Milestone!

    By
    |

    Lucifer has entered the third week of run in the theatres and the movie is still going great guns at the box office. Prithviraj's directorial debut featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, has been lapped up by the Malayalam movie audiences across the globe and the fact that the film went past the 100-crore mark within a record span of time is a testimony to that acceptance. What is more important is that, Lucifer is continuing a very solid business not only in Kerala but in overseas centres as well, which is a rarity with Malayalam movies. Now, Lucifer has etched its place in the record books by crossing an important milestone.

    Lucifer In UAE/GCC

    Lucifer did get a record opening in the UAE/GCC regions. The movie emerged as the biggest ever release in these regions and now, the film has entered the third week of run.

    Completed 10000 Shows

    After turning out to be the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time in the UAE/GCC regions, Lucifer has reportedly crossed one more important milestone as the film has completed 10000 shows in the GCC regions.

    A Real Big Achievement

    This is indeed a real big achievement and by crossing the 10000 shows mark, Lucifer has earned yet another big record. The film has turned out to be the first ever Malayalam movies to complete 10000 shows in the GCC regions.

    The Previous Best

    Earlier, the record for the Malayalam movie that was played for maximum shows in UAE/GCC regions was held by the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. If reports are to be believed, Pulimurugan completed 9500 shows out there. Pulimurugan is also the second top grossing Malayalam movie in the UAE/GCC regions.

    Read more about: lucifer mohanlal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue