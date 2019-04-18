Lucifer Emerges As The First Ever Malayalam Movie To Cross This Big Milestone!

Lucifer In UAE/GCC

Lucifer did get a record opening in the UAE/GCC regions. The movie emerged as the biggest ever release in these regions and now, the film has entered the third week of run.

Completed 10000 Shows

After turning out to be the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time in the UAE/GCC regions, Lucifer has reportedly crossed one more important milestone as the film has completed 10000 shows in the GCC regions.

A Real Big Achievement

This is indeed a real big achievement and by crossing the 10000 shows mark, Lucifer has earned yet another big record. The film has turned out to be the first ever Malayalam movies to complete 10000 shows in the GCC regions.

The Previous Best

Earlier, the record for the Malayalam movie that was played for maximum shows in UAE/GCC regions was held by the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. If reports are to be believed, Pulimurugan completed 9500 shows out there. Pulimurugan is also the second top grossing Malayalam movie in the UAE/GCC regions.