Lucifer Emerges As The First Ever Malayalam Movie To Cross This Big Milestone!
Lucifer has entered the third week of run in the theatres and the movie is still going great guns at the box office. Prithviraj's directorial debut featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, has been lapped up by the Malayalam movie audiences across the globe and the fact that the film went past the 100-crore mark within a record span of time is a testimony to that acceptance. What is more important is that, Lucifer is continuing a very solid business not only in Kerala but in overseas centres as well, which is a rarity, especially after completing two weeks of run. Now, Lucifer has etched its place in the record books by crossing an important milestone.
Lucifer In UAE/GCC
Lucifer did get a record opening in the UAE/GCC regions. The movie emerged as the biggest ever release in these regions and now, the film has entered the third week of run.
Completed 10000 Shows
After turning out to be the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time in the UAE/GCC regions, Lucifer has reportedly crossed one more important milestone as the film has completed 10000 shows in the GCC regions.
A Real Big Achievement
This is indeed a real big achievement and by crossing the 10000 shows mark, Lucifer has earned yet another big record. The film has turned out to be the first ever Malayalam movies to get 10000 shows in the GCC regions.
The Previous Best
Earlier, the record for the Malayalam movie that was played for maximum shows in UAE/GCC regions was held by the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. If reports are to be believed, Pulimurugan completed 9500 shows out there. Pulimurugan is also the second top grossing Malayalam movie in the UAE/GCC regions.