Lucifer Enters The 100-Crore Club; The Official Announcement Is Out!
Lucifer, the Mohanlal movie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office. It has been more than a week since the release of the movie and the film is still running to packed houses in the majority of the release centres, which rightly shows the huge acceptance that the film has been receiving. Even during the weekdays, Lucifer registered record collections and thus rewriting many of the existing box office records. Now, Lucifer has crossed one more major milestone and thus becoming the second Malayalam movie to achieve this very rare feat. Read on to know more about this.
Enters The 100-Crore Club
Lucifer has been doing an astounding business in the theatres and most recently, reports came in that the film is nearing the 100-Crore mark. Now, it has been officially announced that Lucifer has entered the 100-Crore club.
The Official Announcement
The official announcement regarding the film's big achievement has been made through the Facebook page of Aashirvad Cinemas, the production banner of the film. It has also been revealed that Lucifer went past the 100-Crore mark within the first 8 days of release.
The Second Malayalam Film
Lucifer has turned out to be the second Malayalam film to reach the 100-Crore club in terms of the gross collections. The previous film to achieve this feat was the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which was directed by Vysakh.
Fastest Movie To Reach The Prestigious Club
By reaching the 100-Crore club within 8 days of its release, Lucifer has turned out to be the fastest Malayalam movie to reach the 100-Crore club in terms of gross collections. Mohanlal's Pulimurugan had entered the 100-Crore club after one month of its release.