Lucifer Enters The 100-Crore Club; The Official Announcement Is Out!

Enters The 100-Crore Club

Lucifer has been doing an astounding business in the theatres and most recently, reports came in that the film is nearing the 100-Crore mark. Now, it has been officially announced that Lucifer has entered the 100-Crore club.

The Official Announcement

The official announcement regarding the film's big achievement has been made through the Facebook page of Aashirvad Cinemas, the production banner of the film. It has also been revealed that Lucifer went past the 100-Crore mark within the first 8 days of release.

The Second Malayalam Film

Lucifer has turned out to be the second Malayalam film to reach the 100-Crore club in terms of the gross collections. The previous film to achieve this feat was the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which was directed by Vysakh.

Fastest Movie To Reach The Prestigious Club

By reaching the 100-Crore club within 8 days of its release, Lucifer has turned out to be the fastest Malayalam movie to reach the 100-Crore club in terms of gross collections. Mohanlal's Pulimurugan had entered the 100-Crore club after one month of its release.