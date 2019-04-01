Lucifer First Weekend Box Office Collections (Worldwide): Earns This Big Record?

Amazing Response In All Centres

Lucifer has made a simultaneous release in the rest of the parts of the country and global locations as well. In cities like Bangalore and Chennai, Lucifer has reportedly enjoyed a fabulous opening weekend with very good collections.

In Global Theatres

At UAE/GCC regions Lucifer has reportedly enjoyed a spellbinding opening with the film registering a record number of houseful shows. The movie is expected to have garnered record collections out there in the first weekend itself.

50-crore Mark

Now, some of the reports surfaced in the online circuits claim that the movie has went past a major milestone. If reports are to be believed, Lucifer has went past the 50-crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first weekend itself.

Fastest Malayalam Movie?

If these reports are to be believed, the film has breached this mark within four days of its release. Moreover, reports also suggest that the film has become the fastest Malayalam movie to reach the 50-crore mark.