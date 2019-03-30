Lucifer Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Fans Are Shocked!

Hit By Piracy

Even Lucifer, Mohanlal's latest big release has not been able to escape from the hands of piracy. This big movie, much like many other films of the recent times, has been hit by piracy.

Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

What is even more shocking and disappointing is that Lucifer full movie has been leaked online fro free download through the website Tamilrockers. If reports that have come up are to be believed, this happened a day after film's huge release in the theatres.

Piracy Continues To Create Problems

Lucifer isn't the sole Malayalam film that got hit by piracy upon release in the theatres. Mohanlal's previous big film Odiyan, which had a celebrated arrival in the theatres, was also leaked online on day 1 of its release. Other recent films like Kumbalangi Nights, Nine, Mikhael etc., were also hit by piracy.

The Overwhelming Reports For Lucifer

Audiences have extended their fll support for the movie and the initial reviews have been mind-boggling. All the reports give the sign that a gigantic blockbuster is in the loading.

Will Piracy Affect The Collections?

The fans and followers are indeed shocked to learn about Lucifer getting leaked. A film like Lucifer deserves to be seen from the theatres as such is the amazing experience that it offers. Let us hope that the film would bravely cross all the hurdles of piracy and continue its victorious run for a long time.