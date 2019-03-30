English
    Lucifer Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Fans Are Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    With Lucifer, Mohanlal, who is one of the biggest stars and fantastic actors of the Indian cinema, has given his audiences a film, which is worth celebrations. Prithviraj's initial step forward as a film-maker seems to have fetched him the right results and that too in a convincing manner. Talks about Lucifer are ruling both the offline and online spaces. While, the audiences and the team are enjoying the humungous response and the talks surrounding the film, there has come a shocking news, which is not a pleasant one for the film industry and all the genuine movie lovers who wish about the welfare of cinema.

    Hit By Piracy

    Even Lucifer, Mohanlal's latest big release has not been able to escape from the hands of piracy. This big movie, much like many other films of the recent times, has been hit by piracy.

    Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

    What is even more shocking and disappointing is that Lucifer full movie has been leaked online fro free download through the website Tamilrockers. If reports that have come up are to be believed, this happened a day after film's huge release in the theatres.

    Piracy Continues To Create Problems

    Lucifer isn't the sole Malayalam film that got hit by piracy upon release in the theatres. Mohanlal's previous big film Odiyan, which had a celebrated arrival in the theatres, was also leaked online on day 1 of its release. Other recent films like Kumbalangi Nights, Nine, Mikhael etc., were also hit by piracy.

    The Overwhelming Reports For Lucifer

    Audiences have extended their fll support for the movie and the initial reviews have been mind-boggling. All the reports give the sign that a gigantic blockbuster is in the loading.

    Will Piracy Affect The Collections?

    The fans and followers are indeed shocked to learn about Lucifer getting leaked. A film like Lucifer deserves to be seen from the theatres as such is the amazing experience that it offers. Let us hope that the film would bravely cross all the hurdles of piracy and continue its victorious run for a long time.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 8:45 [IST]
