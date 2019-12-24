Lucifer: Highest Grossing Indian Movie Of 2019 At The UAE/GCC Box Office; Beats Rajinikanth's Petta

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a film that has had a fabulous tryst with records. The blockbuster movie, which hit theatres on March 28, 2019, did set the cash registers ringing and the film had performed extremely well in the overseas centres as well. The list of the top-grossing Indian movies of 2019 at the UAE/GCC box office is out, and it is Lucifer that is sitting pretty at the first spot!

Importantly, 2019 witnessed the arrival of a whole lot of biggies including Lucifer and the Mohanlal starrer has overtaken all of them to remain at the top spot. Before Lucifer's arrival, the record was held by the Rajinikanth starrer Petta, and Lucifer went on to overtake the collections within a few days.

Later, Bollywood movies like Saaho, Dabangg 3, etc., failed to topple Lucifer from the top spot. Vijay's blockbuster movie Bigil, which reportedly grossed over Rs 300 crore couldn't overtake Lucifer at the UAE/GCC box office. Even the blockbuster movie War, which emerged as the top-grossing Indian movie of the year couldn't break Lucifer's record at the UAE/GCC box office.

Well, it is indeed a big achievement for the Lucifer, which was one among the most-anticipated movies of the year. Moreover, Lucifer is also the top-grossing Malayalam movie of all-time at the UAE/GCC box office. The film had a solid run in theatres and reportedly, went on to join the coveted Rs 200-crore club. It also emerged as the first-ever Malayalam movie to join the elite club.

Meanwhile, a sequel to Lucifer is also in the pipeline and the announcement regarding the same was made a few months ago. Titled Empuran, the film will be made with the same team. Reportedly, this will be the second directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Further updates regarding the highly-awaited project are being awaited.