    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Lucifer: Highest Grossing Indian Movie Of 2019 At The UAE/GCC Box Office; Beats Rajinikanth's Petta

      By Staff
      |

      Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a film that has had a fabulous tryst with records. The blockbuster movie, which hit theatres on March 28, 2019, did set the cash registers ringing and the film had performed extremely well in the overseas centres as well. The list of the top-grossing Indian movies of 2019 at the UAE/GCC box office is out, and it is Lucifer that is sitting pretty at the first spot!

      Lucifer Is The Highest Grossing Indian Movie Of 2019 At The UAE/GCC Box Office

      Importantly, 2019 witnessed the arrival of a whole lot of biggies including Lucifer and the Mohanlal starrer has overtaken all of them to remain at the top spot. Before Lucifer's arrival, the record was held by the Rajinikanth starrer Petta, and Lucifer went on to overtake the collections within a few days.

      Later, Bollywood movies like Saaho, Dabangg 3, etc., failed to topple Lucifer from the top spot. Vijay's blockbuster movie Bigil, which reportedly grossed over Rs 300 crore couldn't overtake Lucifer at the UAE/GCC box office. Even the blockbuster movie War, which emerged as the top-grossing Indian movie of the year couldn't break Lucifer's record at the UAE/GCC box office.

      Well, it is indeed a big achievement for the Lucifer, which was one among the most-anticipated movies of the year. Moreover, Lucifer is also the top-grossing Malayalam movie of all-time at the UAE/GCC box office. The film had a solid run in theatres and reportedly, went on to join the coveted Rs 200-crore club. It also emerged as the first-ever Malayalam movie to join the elite club.

      Meanwhile, a sequel to Lucifer is also in the pipeline and the announcement regarding the same was made a few months ago. Titled Empuran, the film will be made with the same team. Reportedly, this will be the second directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Further updates regarding the highly-awaited project are being awaited.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue