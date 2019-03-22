Lucifer, Madhura Raja, Oru Yamandan Premakadha & More: Vishu Releases Of 2019

Lucifer

Lucifer, the Mohanlal starring political thriller marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. The movie, which features Mohanlal in the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a politician, is scripted by actor-writer Murali Gopy. Manju Warrier, director Fazil, Vivek Oberoi, Indirajith, Tovino Thomas, Nyla Usha, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Sachin Khedekar, Nandhu, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc., essay the other pivotal roles in the movie, Lucifer, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor is slated to hit the theatres on 28 March, Thursday.

Madhura Raja

Madhura Raja, which is a sequel to the 2010-released blockbuster Pokkiri Raja, features Mammootty in the title role. The movie, which is touted to be a complete mass entertainer, is directed by Vysakh. Siddique, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjramoodu, Nedumudi Venu, and Vijayaraghavan will reprise the roles from the original in the movie, which features Jagapati Babu, Atul Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aju Varghese, Jai, Anna Reshma Rajan, Anusree, etc., in the other key roles. Madhura Raja is expected to hit the theatres by the first week of April.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha

Oru Yamandan Premakadha, which is said to be a romantic comedy, features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by newcomer BC Noufal, is written by Bibin George-Vishnu Unnikrishnan duo. Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, etc., essay the other key roles in the movie which features Nikhila Vimal and Samyuktha Menon as the female leads. Oru Yamandan Premakadha is expected to hit the theatres by the second week of April as a Vishu release.

Athiran

Fahadh Faasil, the talented actor is all set to share the screen with Premam fame Sai Pallavi, for the upcoming project Athiran. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Vivek, marks the comeback of the renowned production banner Century Films after a very long hiatus. Athiran, which is said to be a romantic thriller, will feature Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Ranji Panicker, etc., in the other key roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres for Vishu 2019.

Mera Naam Shaji

Mera Naam Shaji is the comedy entertainer which features Biju Menon, Asif Ali, and Baiju as the central characters. The movie, which is directed by Nadhirshah, is scripted by Dileep Ponnan. Nikhila Vimal essays the female lead in the movie, which revolves around three men who share a common name. Actor-writer Sreenivasan essays a key role in the movie, which is produced by B Rakesh. Mera Naam Shaji will hit the theatres in April as a Vishu release.

Kakshi: Amminipilla

Kakshi: Amminipilla, which is said to be a comedy drama, will hit the theatres as Asif Ali's second release for Vishu 2019. The movie, which is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, is written by Sanilesh Shivan. Asif Ali appears as a young struggling advocate in the movie, which features Ahmed Siddique, director Basil Joseph, Vijayaraghavan, Mamukkoya, Sudheesh, Srikanth Murali, Ashwathy Manoharan, Shibla, etc., in the other pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Zarah Films.