Lucifer, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham And More: Mohanlal’s Upcoming Movies To Watch Out For!

Lucifer

The highly anticipated political drama, which features Mohanlal in the role of politician Stephen Nedumpilly, is expected to be released on March 28. Lucifer, which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, is scripted by actor-writer Murali Gopy. Manju Warrier essays the female lead in the movie, which features Vivek Oberoi, Indirajith, Tovino Thomas, director Fazil, Nyla Usha, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Sachin Khedekar, Nandhu, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc., in the supporting roles.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The historical drama which is directed by Priyadarshan is one of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will feature Mohanlal in the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of Samoothiri Kingdom. Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mohanlal will appear as the young Kunjali Marakkar. Manju Warrier appears as the female lead in the movie which features Suneil Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthi Suresh, Suhasini Maniratnam, director Fazil, Nedumudi Venu, Mukesh, Siddique, Kalyani Priyadarshan, etc., in the supporting roles.

Ittymani: Made In China

Mohanlal is expected to join the sets of his upcoming project, which has been titled as Ittymani: Made In China, by the beginning of April 2019. The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Jibi and Joju is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie which features Honey Rose as the female lead will be majorly shot at Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Singapore. Radhika Sarathkumar, Hareesh Kanaran, Dharmajan Bolgatty, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.

Big Brother

Mohanlal is all set to team up with the senior film-maker Siddique once again, for the upcoming project which has been titled as Big Brother. The movie, which is said to be a commercial entertainer, is expected to start rolling in June 2019. Mohanlal and Siddique duo's last outing, Ladies And Gentleman was a moderate success at the box office. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and the rest of the star cast of Big Brother.

Mohanlal-Vinayan Project

The announcement of Mohanlal-Vinayan project came out as a pleasant surprise for the fans. Earlier, it was rumoured that Mohanlal and Vinayan have had a fallout in the past due to the reasons best known to the duo. However, Vinayan recently revealed that the duo has decided to bury the hatchet and are joining hands for a big budget venture. Vinayan is expected to begin the scripting of the Mohanlal project by mid-2019 and the movie is expected to start rolling by the end of the year.