Lucifer Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie!

The wait for the arrival of Lucifer, the Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie has come to an end with the film making a gigantic entry to the theatres across the globe. Being one of the highly anticipated films of the year, Lucifer is expected to cater the humungous expectations bestowed on it. Each and every Malayalam film viewer is speaking about Lucifer and that shows how much they have been waiting for the arrival of the film. Has Lucifer turned out to be a film that the audiences have been waiting for? The first show of Lucifer will be beginning at 7 AM in many of the centres. Stay tuned to this space to know how the film has really turned out to be.

The show will begin a short while. The theatre atmosphere is already terrific. A full house is expected. The fans are all set to begin the celebrations. Nothing less than a magnificent entertainer is being expected.

First Half Update

An intense first half that keeps us on the toes with the proceedings. A well built storyline with politics as the core plot. A pleasure to see Mohanlal in such a strong avatar. He simply steals the show. riting is perfect and Prithviraj has handled it extremely well giving the film a unique tone. Each actor has his/her scope in he film. There are some real good goosebump moments and the best part is that they have not been overloaded. The first half ends on a really promising note and expecting a scintillating second half.

Also, read some interesting facts about Lucifer here