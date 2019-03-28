Lucifer Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie!
The wait for the arrival of Lucifer, the Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie has come to an end with the film making a gigantic entry to the theatres across the globe. Being one of the highly anticipated films of the year, Lucifer is expected to cater the humungous expectations bestowed on it. Each and every Malayalam film viewer is speaking about Lucifer and that shows how much they have been waiting for the arrival of the film. Has Lucifer turned out to be a film that the audiences have been waiting for? The first show of Lucifer will be beginning at 7 AM in many of the centres. Stay tuned to this space to know how the film has really turned out to be.
The Big Announcement
The announcement regarding Lucifer came as a big surprise to the Malayalam film audiences. The official announcement was made in September 2016 when Prithviraj himself confirmed the big news. The audiences were left excited to know that a film from the big team is on the way.
The Idea Of Lucifer
Lucifer is the directorial debut of Prithviraj and the film has its script penned by Murali Gopy. The director himself revealed that the story of Lucifer was first narrated to Prithviraj in the sets of Tiyaan, which features Prithviraj, Indrajith and Murali Gopy in the lead roles.
Shot In Various Location
The filming of Lucifer began in July 2018. The film was shot in various schedules in different locations like Vandiperiyar, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Russia, Lakshadweep etc.
Vivek Oberoi’s Mollywood Debut
Popular Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is stepping in to Malayalam film industry with Lucifer. He will be seen essaying a character named Bobby in this film. Earlier, Mohanlal and Vivek Oberoi had worked together in Vivek's debut movie, Company.
Mohanlal-Prithviraj Onscreen Combo?
Recently, it was revealed that Prithviraj will be seen playing an important role in Lucifer. It is for the first time that Mohanlal and Prithviraj would be coming together on screen. The audiences are hoping that there will be combination scenes between these two magical actors.
The Trailer That Created A Record
Lucifer's trailer had received a humungous response in the online circuits. Upon its release, the trailer went on to become the fastest Malayalam movie trailer to cross the 1 Million, 2 Million and 5 Million marks.
The Big Release
Lucifer is one of the biggest ever releases in Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, it has over 3000 shows on its day 1 in the theatres. Reportedly, the film is also making a record release in overseas centres. It is going to be one among the biggest releases in the UK.
The Character Poster Series
Lucifer has a huge star cast in it and the makers of the film came up with a very interesting strategy by releasing the 27 different character posters of the film on a daily basis.