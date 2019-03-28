Lucifer Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie!

The Big Announcement

The announcement regarding Lucifer came as a big surprise to the Malayalam film audiences. The official announcement was made in September 2016 when Prithviraj himself confirmed the big news. The audiences were left excited to know that a film from the big team is on the way.

The Idea Of Lucifer

Lucifer is the directorial debut of Prithviraj and the film has its script penned by Murali Gopy. The director himself revealed that the story of Lucifer was first narrated to Prithviraj in the sets of Tiyaan, which features Prithviraj, Indrajith and Murali Gopy in the lead roles.

Shot In Various Location

The filming of Lucifer began in July 2018. The film was shot in various schedules in different locations like Vandiperiyar, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Russia, Lakshadweep etc.

Vivek Oberoi’s Mollywood Debut

Popular Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is stepping in to Malayalam film industry with Lucifer. He will be seen essaying a character named Bobby in this film. Earlier, Mohanlal and Vivek Oberoi had worked together in Vivek's debut movie, Company.

Mohanlal-Prithviraj Onscreen Combo?

Recently, it was revealed that Prithviraj will be seen playing an important role in Lucifer. It is for the first time that Mohanlal and Prithviraj would be coming together on screen. The audiences are hoping that there will be combination scenes between these two magical actors.

The Trailer That Created A Record

Lucifer's trailer had received a humungous response in the online circuits. Upon its release, the trailer went on to become the fastest Malayalam movie trailer to cross the 1 Million, 2 Million and 5 Million marks.

The Big Release

Lucifer is one of the biggest ever releases in Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, it has over 3000 shows on its day 1 in the theatres. Reportedly, the film is also making a record release in overseas centres. It is going to be one among the biggest releases in the UK.

The Character Poster Series

Lucifer has a huge star cast in it and the makers of the film came up with a very interesting strategy by releasing the 27 different character posters of the film on a daily basis.