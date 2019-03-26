Lucifer's 27th Character Poster Revealed; Look Who Has Joined The Huge Star Cast!

Social Media

The makers of the film indeed hit the right chords by coming up with such a big announcement. The social media was filled with various posts discussing the various possibilities of the 27th character.

It Is Prithviraj

Many of the audiences had guessed that Prithviraj would be seen playing the surprise character in the film. Interestingly, those guesses have indeed turned out to be true as it has been revealed that Prithviraj is a part of the star cast.

The Character Poster

Much to the happiness of the audiences, the makers of the film unveiled the new character poster at 10 AM today (March 26, 2019). It has been revealed that Prithviraj would be seen playing a character named Zayed Masood in this film.

In The Trailer

Lucifer's trailer had come out in the online circuits a few days ago and it received a grand reception. Interestingly, some of the audiences spotted Prithviraj in the trailer and their guesses have indeed turned out to be true. Well, we definitely can wait for the grand arrival of the movie in the theatres.