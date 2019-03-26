English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lucifer's 27th Character Poster Revealed; Look Who Has Joined The Huge Star Cast!

    By
    |

    Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Prithviraj will be releasing in the theatres on March 28, 2019. As you all know, the makers of the film have introduced all the prominent characters of the film through the series of character posters, which took over the online circuits within the span of a month.

    Yesterday (March 25, 2019), the makers of Lucifer had come up with one more exciting announcement, which kept the audiences on their toes. It was revealed that one more character poster is on the way and it would be unveiled at 10 AM today (March 26, 2019). Now, the big surprise has been unveiled.

    Social Media

    The makers of the film indeed hit the right chords by coming up with such a big announcement. The social media was filled with various posts discussing the various possibilities of the 27th character.

    It Is Prithviraj

    Many of the audiences had guessed that Prithviraj would be seen playing the surprise character in the film. Interestingly, those guesses have indeed turned out to be true as it has been revealed that Prithviraj is a part of the star cast.

    The Character Poster

    Much to the happiness of the audiences, the makers of the film unveiled the new character poster at 10 AM today (March 26, 2019). It has been revealed that Prithviraj would be seen playing a character named Zayed Masood in this film.

    In The Trailer

    Lucifer's trailer had come out in the online circuits a few days ago and it received a grand reception. Interestingly, some of the audiences spotted Prithviraj in the trailer and their guesses have indeed turned out to be true. Well, we definitely can wait for the grand arrival of the movie in the theatres.

    Read more about: lucifer mohanlal prithviraj
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue