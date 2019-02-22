English
    Lucifer's New Poster Is A Star-studded One & It Reveals The Looks Of All The Prominent Actors!

    Lucifer is just more than a month away from its release and the Mohanlal starrer, directed by Prithviraj has already turned out to be the talk of the social media circuits. The makers of the film have been releasing some stunning posters of the movie and each one of them are worth celebrating.

    Today (February 22, 2019), the team revealed yet another poster of the movie. Lucifer's brand new poster is indeed a star-studded one and more importantly, it has also revealed the looks of all the prominent actors in the movie.

    Along with Mohanlal, this poster also features Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith and their looks from the film have been revealed through this well-designed poster. This intense poster assures some great performances from all the actors of the film. At the same time, the makers are yet to reveal the names of the characters being played by the actors other than Mohanlal.

    Lucifers New Poster Is A Star-studded One & It Revelas The Looks Of All The Prominent Actors!

    It has been revealed that Mohanlal will be seen donning the role of a character named Stephen Nedumbally, who is a politician. There are huge expectations on Lucifer and going by the posters, Mohanlal and Prithviraj are sure to offer a really special treat for the audiences.

