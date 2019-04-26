Lucifer's New Poster Welcomes Avengers In Style; It Turns Out To Be A Big Hit!

The New Poster

Lucifer has entered the fifth week of run in the theatres and on this day, the team send out a special poster, which would give goosebumps to all. The poster features Mohanlal holding a hammer, as seen in an action scene from the film and it has a tagline "Stephen Welcomes Thor & Co".

The Caption

Lucifer's new poster turned out to be the talk of social media straight away. The caption that Prithviraj has sent along with the release of the poster too has impressed everyone. He wrote, "The Avengers have arrived..so had #Stephen".

Avengers The End Game Release In Kerala

Much like in the rest of the parts of the globe, Avengers: The End Game has made a huge release in Kerala. What is more interesting is that the film even had early morning shows in major centres across Kerala.

Lucifer's Solid Run

Lucifer is still solid in most of the centres and has entered the fifth week with a great number of shows. Recently, the movie went past the 150-crore mark and is sure to reach more milestones in the days to come.