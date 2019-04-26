English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lucifer's New Poster Welcomes Avengers In Style; It Turns Out To Be A Big Hit!

    By Manu
    |

    Lucifer is simply unstoppable at the box office. The craze surrounding the Mohanlal movie continues to persist with the film registering huge collection even after four weeks of release. Lucifer is nearing one month of run and the pace at which the film has been raking in huge collections is simply incomparable. Lucifer is a mass entertainer and yet another supreme entertainer from the world cinema has come out to conquer the screens across Kerala. Yes, we are talking about the film Avengers: The End Game for which the audiences have been waiting eagerly. Now, Lucifer has welcomed Avengers in style. Curious to know how? Read to know more about this.

    The New Poster

    Lucifer has entered the fifth week of run in the theatres and on this day, the team send out a special poster, which would give goosebumps to all. The poster features Mohanlal holding a hammer, as seen in an action scene from the film and it has a tagline "Stephen Welcomes Thor & Co".

    The Caption

    Lucifer's new poster turned out to be the talk of social media straight away. The caption that Prithviraj has sent along with the release of the poster too has impressed everyone. He wrote, "The Avengers have arrived..so had #Stephen".

    Avengers The End Game Release In Kerala

    Much like in the rest of the parts of the globe, Avengers: The End Game has made a huge release in Kerala. What is more interesting is that the film even had early morning shows in major centres across Kerala.

    Lucifer's Solid Run

    Lucifer is still solid in most of the centres and has entered the fifth week with a great number of shows. Recently, the movie went past the 150-crore mark and is sure to reach more milestones in the days to come.

    READ: Lucifer Box Office Collection: Mohanlal Movie Breaks Yet Another Major Record!

    Read more about: lucifer avengers endgame
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue