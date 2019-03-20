Lucifer Trailer Is Out; Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie Promises To Be A Mind-blowing One!

Lucifer, the film from Mohanlal-Prithviraj team will be coming out in the theatres in a week's time and the film has been scheduled to hit the theatres on March 28, 2019. The buzz surrounding the film is huge and the movie is expected to be something really special.

After the series of character posters thathave arrived, the makers have now come up with the first official trailer of the movie as promised. Lucifer trailer hit the online circuits at 9 PM. The trailer is nothing less than a mind-blowing one. It begins with a narration by Mohanlal, who plays the role of Stephen Nedumbally in the movie and it takes us through the various pivotal actors. The trailer promises a political thriller with high dosage of action, emotional and mass elements in it.

Watch Lucifer trailer here..

Meanwhile, the trailer launch of Lucifer at the UAE/GCC regions will be held on March 22, 2019. The event will reportedly be attended by the major cast & crew members of the movie.

Lucifer has a huge star cast and along with Mohanlal, the film will also feature actors like Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Kalabjavan Shajohn, Saniya Iyyappan, Saikumar, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju and a host of other actors in important roles.