Lucifer Trailer Is Trending All Over; The Mohanlal Starrer's Trailer Set To Break Many More Records!

The 1 Million Views Mark

Lucifer's trailer arrived at 9 PM on March 20, 2019 and it raked in a record number of views within the first hours of its release. Reportedly, the trailer clocked in over 1 Million views within the first hour of its release itself.

At Present

The trailer has gone past the 2 Million YouTube views mark as well and is racing ahead for more. Lucifer trailer is nearing 3 Million views mark and the trailer has fetched over 2.8 Million YouTube views at the time of writing this article.

24 Hours

Meanwhile, Lucifer trailer will pocket in one more record. It is sure to be the Malayalam movie trailer with a maximum number of YouTube views in the first 24 hours of its release. The trailer is expected to fetch above 3.5 Million views in the first 24 hours.

Will It Become The Most Viewed Trailer?

Well, Lucifer can rightly go on to become the most viewed Malayalam movie trailer of all time. At present, the record is held by Aadu 2's trailer, which has clocked in close to 6.8 Million YouTube views. Going at this rate, Lucifer trailer can pocket that particular record as well.