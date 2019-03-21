Lucifer Trailer Is Trending All Over; The Mohanlal Starrer's Trailer Set To Break Many More Records!
On March 20, 2019, Lucifer's first official trailer made a stylish entry to the online circuits and it received a phenomenal response from the audiences straight away. There was a huge wait surrounding the arrival of Lucifer trailer and much to the happiness of all the fans, the trailer went on to hit the right chords. In fact, many of the audiences are of the view that it is one the best cut trailers of the recent times. Lucifer trailer is indeed racing ahead and it continues to trend at the top spot on YouTube. Lucifer has already broken some of the big records and is all set to bank in many more other records as well.
The 1 Million Views Mark
Lucifer's trailer arrived at 9 PM on March 20, 2019 and it raked in a record number of views within the first hours of its release. Reportedly, the trailer clocked in over 1 Million views within the first hour of its release itself.
At Present
The trailer has gone past the 2 Million YouTube views mark as well and is racing ahead for more. Lucifer trailer is nearing 3 Million views mark and the trailer has fetched over 2.8 Million YouTube views at the time of writing this article.
24 Hours
Meanwhile, Lucifer trailer will pocket in one more record. It is sure to be the Malayalam movie trailer with a maximum number of YouTube views in the first 24 hours of its release. The trailer is expected to fetch above 3.5 Million views in the first 24 hours.
Will It Become The Most Viewed Trailer?
Well, Lucifer can rightly go on to become the most viewed Malayalam movie trailer of all time. At present, the record is held by Aadu 2's trailer, which has clocked in close to 6.8 Million YouTube views. Going at this rate, Lucifer trailer can pocket that particular record as well.