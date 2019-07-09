Lucifer Scores Big But Fails To Beat Pulimurugan's Special Record!

The Television Premiere

Interestingly, Lucifer has had its television premiere already. The Mohanlal starrer made its debut in the mini screens on June 23, 2019 at 7 PM. The film was aired on Asianet and it was a blockbuster evening for the moviegoers.

The TRP Rating

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Lucifer has received record TRP ratings for its television premiere with the movie even overtaking the ratings of other popular serials and television programmes. Reportedly, the film received as many as 6636 impressions during its premiere.

Pulimurugan's Record

Lucifer has rightly turned out to be one among the top performing movies on television as well. However, the film has failed to break the record of Pulimurugan, which is at the top spot in the list of the Malayalam movies with record TRP ratings.

The Record Set By Pulimurugan

Pulimurugan created a huge sensation upon its premiere in 2017. The film was aired on Asianet. According to the reports, the Mohanlal starrer had received 8700 impressions during its first premiere. Even Baahubali 2 had failed to beat this big record that was set by Pulimurugan.