Lucifer Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Movie!
It is March 28, 2019 and Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer, which marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj is walking into the theatres. The fans of both the stars are all set to give the film a grand welcome. In fact, the talks surrounding Lucifer have been ruling the roost on social media since the past few days. Many times, we saw the hash tags in connection with the film trending on Twitter. This rightly shows the huge buzz and hype in connection with the movie.
Lucifer has a stellar star cast and along with Mohanlal, the Prithviraj directorial also features Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar, Nyla Usha, Adil Ibrahim, Saniya Iyyappan and a whole lot of other actors in important roles. The highly-awaited movie is sure to be rich in performances as well.
The Mohanlal starrer's trailer, which was released a week ago, got a rousing reception and it has promised the audiences a thorough entertainer. They have been eagerly waiting to catch this film from the theatres. Social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinions in connection with Lucifer. Stay tuned to this space to know what the Twitterati have to say about this much-awaited movie.
A Movie of Mass and Style
The above tweet after the first half of the movie has mentioned that we can expect some mass and stylish performances by Mohanlal.
Huge Expectations for the Second Half
Lucifer is receiving amazing responses after the first half of the movie. The above tweet has mentioned that the first half of the movie is a commercial mass entertainer and audiences are eagerly waiting for the second half. It has also mentioned that Lucifer has high chances to break the record of the movie Pulimurugan.
Mesmerising first half
After the first half of the movie, Lucifer is fetching some amazing reviews. The above tweet has mentioned that the first half of the movie is mesmerising
Good report for first half
The above tweet has all praises for the director of the Lucifer movie Prithviraj for his awesome work on his directorial debut.
Good Narration and Terrific BGM
The above tweet is in all praises for Lucifer having a very good narration in first half and also regarding the terrifc BGM that takes Lucifer to another level.
Right Balance of Everything is Lucifer
The above tweet has mentioned that the movie Lucifer has everything right in place as it satisfies Mohanlal fans and the audiences.
A power stroke massive first fight scene
The above tweet has mentioned that the first fight scene in the movie is a power stroke one and the performance by Vivek Oberoi in Lucifer is also commendable. It has also mentioned about the good narration by Indrajith and electrifying BGM by Deepak Dev.
Large scale Entertainer
The above tweet mentioned that the The masterful balance between character-building and mass actions are the key for this movie to be a large scale entertainer
A much detailed screenplay by Prithviraj
The above tweet has praises for the director of the movie Lucifer, Prithviraj for coming up with a very detailed screenplay.
Lucifer to create magic in boxoffice
Being a fanboy, Prithviraj has created a magical movie Lucifer which is soon going to set the boxoffice on fire with the record breaking collections