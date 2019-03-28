Lucifer Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Movie!

It is March 28, 2019 and Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer, which marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj is walking in to the theatres. The fans of both the stars are all set to give the film a grand welcome. In fact, the talks surrounding Lucifer have been ruling the roost on social media since the past few days. Many a times, we saw the hash tags in connection with the film trending on Twitter. This rightly shows the huge buzz and hype in connection with the movie.

Lucifer has a stellar star cast and along with Mohanlal, the Prithviraj directorial also features Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar, Nyla Usha, Adil Ibrahim, Saniya Iyyappan and a whole lot of other actors in important roles. The highly-awaited movie is sure to be rich in performances as well.

The Mohanlal starrer's trailer, which was released a week ago, got a rousing reception and it has promised the audiences a thorough entertainer. They have been eagerly waiting to catch this film from the theatres. The social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinions in connection with Lucifer. Stay tuned to this space to know what the Twitteratis have to say about this much-awaited movie.