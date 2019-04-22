Madhura Raja Box Office Collection (10 Days): The Mammootty Starrer Joins The Royal 50-crore Club!

30-crore Club

Madhura Raja enjoyed a sensational opening weekend and it went past the 30-crore mark within just 4 days of its release in the theatres. Reportedly, the film fetched approximately Rs 32 crore from the first 4 days of run.

Solid Run

Madhura Raja continues its solid and steady business even during the weekdays, which proved that the film has been accepted by the family audiences. The movie also enjoyed a grand second weekend with the film registering exceedingly well occupancy rates.

50-crore Club

Madhura Raja was expected to cross the 50-crore mark by the completion of the second weekend. Now, the movie has joined the coveted club and the official announcement regarding the same has come out.

10 Days Collections

Nelson Ipe, the producer of the film took to his Facebook page to reveal the 10 days collections of the movie. It has been revealed that the film has minted Rs 58.7 crore from the first 10 days of run at the worldwide box office. In all probabilities, Madhura Raja might overtake Abrahaminte Santhathikal to become the top grossing movie of Mammootty so far.