Madhura Raja Box Office Collection (7 Days): A Powerful First Week For The Mammootty Starrer!

Kochi Multiplexes

Madhura Raja enjoyed a very good first week at the Kochi multiplexes with the film registering good occupancy rates even during weekdays. Reportedly, the film has fetched Rs 32.81 lakh from the first week of run.

Single Screens In Kochi

Madhura Raja has been performing extremely well at the single screens in Kochi as well. According to the reports, the film collected around Rs 34.72 lakh on its first week from single screens in Kochi. Reportedly, the film has also registered huge collections from Saritha theatre in Kochi.

Trivandrum

Madhura Raja enjoyed a good number of shows at the Trivandrum Plexes o. Reports suggest that the film has minted around Rs 44.84 lakh on its first week at the Trivandrum Plexes. On the other hand, the film has collected Rs 63 lakh from the single screens in Trivandrum.

Carnival Cinemas

Madhura Raja is reportedly doing a very solid business at Carnival Cinemas in the various centres in Kerala. Reportedly, the film has already fetched around Rs 85 lakh on the first week of run from the Carnival Cinemas and is expected to cross the 1-crore mark over the weekend.

In Other Centres

If reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Madhura Raja is doing a splendid business even in the smaller centres. It is doing a steady business in the single screens with additional shows even on weekdays. Reports suggest that the film has already registerd 500 additional midnight shows in many centres, which is indeed a big achievement. Going at this rate, Madhura Raja is expected to enter the 50-crore club soon at the worldwide box office.