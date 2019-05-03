Madhura Raja Box Office Collection: The Mammootty Starrer Is On Its Way To Join The 100-crore Club?
Madhura Raja has offered the audiences a lot of reasons to celebrate. The Mammootty starrer, which has been helmed by Vysakh, did provide complete entertainment to the Malayalam film audiences. The film lived up to the tag of being a perfect package of entertainment. The return of the character Raja has been worth a celebrating one and the film has rightly conquered the theatres. Now, it seems like Mammootty starrer Madhura Raja is on the right path to cross a very major milestone at the box office. Read Madhura Raja box office collection report to know further details regarding the same.
Enters 4th Week
Madhura Raja has entered the fourth week of run in theatres across the state. If reports are to be believed, the film is still rock-steady in most of the release centres and has in impressive shows/day count in the Kerala theatres.
50-crore Club
Madhura Raja has already turned out to be the proud member of the 50-crore club. It was revealed that the film has collected around Rs 58.7 crore from the first 10 days of run in the theatres round the globe.
To Join The 100-crore Club?
Meanwhile, various talks have been doing the rounds regarding one more major milestone of the movie. Certain talks have been doing the rounds on social media that the film is all set to cross the 100-crore mark and an official announcement regarding the big achievement might come out soon.
The Impressive Run
Madhura Raja has been perfoming in an impressive manner at both the single screens and multiplexes. The film has already gone past the 2-crore mark at Carnival cinemas. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film is set to cross the 70 lakh mark. Madhura Raja is sure to enjoy yet another impressive weekend, which would further take the collections to new heights.