Madhura Raja Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Blockbuster Opening For The Mammootty Starrer!

The Huge Release

Madhura Raja made a grand release in the theatres with the film releasing in above 260 screens in Kerala and 500 screens together in ROI and overseas centres. The movie has opened to extremely good reports and additional shows were also played on day 1 owing to public demand.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

At the Kochi multiplexes, Madhura Raja had as many as 16 shows on its very first day. The film has done a scintillating business on day 1 at Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 5.25 lakh at an occupancy rate of 98.8% on its first day from Kochi multiplexes. The film registered as many as 13 house full shows.

Trivandrum Plexes

Madhura Raja is off to a fabulous start at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. According to the reports, the movie went on to collect around Rs 9 lakh from the 31 shows that it had in total at an occupancy rate of 85.59%.

In Other Centres

According to the various reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Madhura Raja has made a blockbuster beginning in other centres as well. The film has reportedly registered continuous house full shows in most of the centres. The film has performed equally well at the single screens and the multiplexes.

The Way Ahead

Madhura Raja has opened to excellent reports in the theatres and the film, which has been tagged as a very good entertainer, is sure to go on to do a fabulous business. The film is expected to reach newer heights at the box office over the weekend.