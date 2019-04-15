English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Madhura Raja Box Office Collections (Day 3): An Awesome Third Day For The Movie!

    By
    |

    Madhura Raja has got a powerful start at the box office and the film, starring Mammootty in the lead role has been lapped up by the audiences. They are indeed happy about this mass entertainer, which has everything to keep the audiences entertained. The first two days were phenomenal for Madhura Raja, with the movie running to packed houses in majority of the centres. Reportedly, additional shows were charted on the second day as well beacuse of the huge demand from the public. How good was the third day for Madhura Raja at the box office? How well did the film perform on its third day in major centres like Kochi and Trivandrum? Read Madhura Raja box office collection (Day 3) report to know more about these.

    Day 3 At The Kochi Multiplexes

    Madhura Raja enjoyed a fabulous Sunday at the Kochi multiplexes with excellent occupancy rate. Reportedly, the film went on to collect around Rs 5.31 lakh from the 16 shows that it had at an occupancy rate of 96.86%. So far, the film has collected Rs 15.88 lakh from the three days of run out there.

    Day 3 Trivandrum Plexes

    Madhura Raja is doing an equally fabulous business at the Trivandrum Plexes too. Reportedly, the movie had 31 shows on Sunday and it fetched around Rs 8.18 lakh. The film has taken its three days tally to Rs 25.29 lakh.

    At The Single Screens

    Madhura Raja is enjoying a fabulous run in the single screens as well. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film collected Rs 9.21 lakh on the third day from the 28 shows that it had in total. The movie registered an occupancy rate of 90.79 % and 14 houseful shows.

    Day 3 Trivandrum Singles

    Madhura Raja enjoyed yet another superb day at the Trivandrum Singles. On Sunday, the film reportedly collected around Rs 10.99 lakh from the 36 shows that it had in total at an occupancy rate of 80%.

    3 Days Collections

    Madhura Raja has collected around Rs 21.96 lakh from the three days of its run in the single screens around Kochi. At the same time, the film has fetched around Rs 35.04 lakh from the first three days of its run from the single screens in Trivandrum.

    (Source: Forum Keralam)

    ALSO READ: Madhura Raja Box Office Collections (Day 2): Tremendous Second Day For The Movie!

    Read more about: madhura raja mammootty
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue