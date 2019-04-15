Madhura Raja Box Office Collections (Day 3): An Awesome Third Day For The Movie!

Day 3 At The Kochi Multiplexes

Madhura Raja enjoyed a fabulous Sunday at the Kochi multiplexes with excellent occupancy rate. Reportedly, the film went on to collect around Rs 5.31 lakh from the 16 shows that it had at an occupancy rate of 96.86%. So far, the film has collected Rs 15.88 lakh from the three days of run out there.

Day 3 Trivandrum Plexes

Madhura Raja is doing an equally fabulous business at the Trivandrum Plexes too. Reportedly, the movie had 31 shows on Sunday and it fetched around Rs 8.18 lakh. The film has taken its three days tally to Rs 25.29 lakh.

At The Single Screens

Madhura Raja is enjoying a fabulous run in the single screens as well. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film collected Rs 9.21 lakh on the third day from the 28 shows that it had in total. The movie registered an occupancy rate of 90.79 % and 14 houseful shows.

Day 3 Trivandrum Singles

Madhura Raja enjoyed yet another superb day at the Trivandrum Singles. On Sunday, the film reportedly collected around Rs 10.99 lakh from the 36 shows that it had in total at an occupancy rate of 80%.

3 Days Collections

Madhura Raja has collected around Rs 21.96 lakh from the three days of its run in the single screens around Kochi. At the same time, the film has fetched around Rs 35.04 lakh from the first three days of its run from the single screens in Trivandrum.