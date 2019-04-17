Madhura Raja Box Office Collections: Mammootty Movie Scores Impressive Marks For The Weekday Test!
Madhura Raja is on the right path to become a mega blockbuster at the box office. The Mammootty movie has had an impressive outing at the box office so far and recently, it was revealed that the movie has went past the 30-crore club at the worldwide box office from the first four days of run. All eyes were on how Madhura Raja will be performing during the weekdays. And now, the reports that have come out suggest that the film has enjoyed an equally impressive weekday with the film maintaining the steady collections. In Kochi, which is one of the prominent centres, the film continues its scintillating run on the fifth day as well. Read Madhura Raja box office collections day 5 report to know more about this.
Kochi Multiplexes
On the fifth day, Madhura Raja had as many as 16 shows at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film minted Rs 4.57 lakh at an occupancy rate of 85.68%, which is an impressive number, especially considering that it was a normal working day.
Kochi Single Screens
Madhura Raje enjoyed an impressive day at the single screens in Kochi too. From the total 21 shows that the movie had on day 5, Madhura Raja collected around Rs 4.31 lakh at an occupancy rate of 77.58%. The film registered nine houseful shows as well.
5 Days Collections
Madhura Raja has been doing strong business in Kochi. From the Kochi multiplexes, Madhura Raja has fetched Rs 25.45 lakh from the first five days of its run. On the other hand, the film has minted Rs 27.57 lakh so far from the single screens.
In Other Centres
Madhura Raja has proved its mettle in other centres as well. Going by the various reports doing the rounds on social media, the film registered good occupancy rates for morning shows as well. The family audiences have been pouring to the theatres in large numbers.
